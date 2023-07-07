Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTFree Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.50. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 12,176 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKST. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

