Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.50. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 12,176 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKST. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
