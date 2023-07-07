Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.50. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 12,176 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKST. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

