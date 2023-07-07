Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $15.73

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $14.96. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 1,290,824 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

