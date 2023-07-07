REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 702,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in REV Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

REV Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.99.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

