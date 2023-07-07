FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.33. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 904,135 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

