LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,423,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,740,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.90.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

