Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.83. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 75,100 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on UGP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 356,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 297,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 845,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 628,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

