CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.29. CVB Financial shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 186,294 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.39.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

