CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.70. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,192,003 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 772.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 831,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.