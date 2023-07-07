Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $57.40

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $55.14. Lumentum shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 293,687 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

