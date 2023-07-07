Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Shares Gap Down to $45.01

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.01, but opened at $43.39. Knife River shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 52,872 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Knife River from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Knife River Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

