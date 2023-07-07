SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Down to $85.15

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.15, but opened at $82.63. SPX Technologies shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 45,191 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

