Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.03. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 124,356 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

