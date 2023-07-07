Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $25.96. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 22,351 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

