LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.04. LG Display shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 28,508 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

LG Display Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,942,400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 488.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

