Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.88. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 31,536 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $772.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,043 shares of company stock worth $838,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after acquiring an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

