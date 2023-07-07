International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,278 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,033,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 219.20%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

