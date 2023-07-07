International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 354 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.16 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

