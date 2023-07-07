Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 414.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ambev were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ambev by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

