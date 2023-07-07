Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTD opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

