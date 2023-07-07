Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

