Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

