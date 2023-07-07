Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHL. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,286 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

