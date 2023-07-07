Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

