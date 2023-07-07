Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $105,000 in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,606.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,950 shares of company stock worth $1,696,322. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

