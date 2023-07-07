1,028 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Price Performance

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $182.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

