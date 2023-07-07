10,610 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DHT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

DHT Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.44 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -0.16.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.