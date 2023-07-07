Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,487,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,521,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,813,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,487,830 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,375 shares of company stock worth $20,249 and have sold 88,865 shares worth $775,034. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

