FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,483 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $444.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

