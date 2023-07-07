Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

ADEA stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

