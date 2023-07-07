Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 25,429 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. True Signal LP bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 348,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.35 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

