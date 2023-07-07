Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUSK. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000,000 after buying an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

