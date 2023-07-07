Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,792 Shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Startek were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Startek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Startek, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Startek Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

