Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerald were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Emerald by 1,887.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Emerald Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.