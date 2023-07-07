Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 40,464 PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of PaySign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

