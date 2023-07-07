Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 435,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

