Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

