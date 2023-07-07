Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 883 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 977,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

