Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.