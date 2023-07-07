LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

