Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 286.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 1,936.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

