Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 400 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS COWZ opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

