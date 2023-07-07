Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

