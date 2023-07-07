Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,609 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,170,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VT opened at $95.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.