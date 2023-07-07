Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 253,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 177,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after buying an additional 88,580 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

