Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

