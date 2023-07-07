Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 697 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $615.54 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.83.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

