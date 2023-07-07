Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

