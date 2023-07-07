Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Navigator were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Navigator by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Navigator Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $12.91 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

