Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,654,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,711,000 after buying an additional 529,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25,662.0% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 206,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,296 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

