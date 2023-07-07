Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 29,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $626.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

